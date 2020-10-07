New Brunswick's legislature names Bill Oliver as new Speaker

Members of the New Brunswick legislature have chosen Bill Oliver as the new Speaker.

The Progressive Conservative member for Kings Centre was the only candidate after Ross Wetmore, the member for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, withdrew.

Oliver was first elected to the legislature in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and again this year.



He took a moment today to recognize Brenda Robertson, the first female member of the New Brunswick legislature, who died last month.



Oliver replaces Liberal Daniel Guitard in the Speaker's chair.



The provincial legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session Nov. 17.