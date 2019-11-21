New Brunswick says new carbon pricing plan would reduce price of gasoline

New Brunswick's environment minister says the province's new carbon pricing proposal would actually reduce prices at gas pumps.

Jeff Carr says the new proposal is based on plans already approved by the federal government for Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, and would cut prices by a few cents per litre.

The province gave its proposal for dealing with industrial emitters to Ottawa in July, and last week submitted its carbon pricing proposal for dealing with consumers.

New Brunswick was hit with the federal carbon tax because it was one of the provinces that had not implemented its own carbon-pricing scheme.

Carr says staying with the federal back-stop would have meant another three cent per litre increase in the spring.

He says it's hoped the federal government will approve the new proposal so that changes could take effect April 1, 2020.