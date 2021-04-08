New Brunswick says person in their 30s latest COVID-19-related death

New Brunswick is reporting one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus and 14 new cases of COVID-19.



Health officials said today a person in their 30s in the Edmundston region has died of underlying complications including COVID-19.



The province has reported a total of 31 deaths linked to the virus and has 163 active reported cases of the disease.



Officials say 11 new cases are in the Edmundston area, two are in the Moncton region and one is in the Fredericton area.



Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new travel-related case of COVID-19 today, involving a person in their 60s in the western health zone.



The province has four active reported cases.