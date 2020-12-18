New Brunswick set to hold first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for frontline workers

New Brunswick's health minister says there is excitement and anticipation as public health officials prepare to vaccinate frontline health-care workers against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dorothy Shephard says the vaccine clinics are the start of a new path to recovery from the pandemic.

The province, the last in the country to begin its vaccination campaign, plans to inoculate 1,950 workers with their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be followed by a second shot three weeks later.

Meanwhile the province has accepted an offer from the owner of a bluefin tuna exporting company in eastern Prince Edward Island to loan New Brunswick two freezers for storage of the vaccine, which has to be kept frozen below -70 C.

Jason Tompkins, whose company last week also loaned two freezers to P.E.I., said Friday the ultralow-temperature freezers will be shipped to New Brunswick on Monday.

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, while Nova Scotia reported seven and Newfoundland and Labrador had five.