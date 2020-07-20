New Brunswick 'strongly considering' easing some border restrictions with Quebec

The premier of New Brunswick says his government is strongly considering easing travel restrictions for some Quebec residents living near the border.



Blaine Higgs said today there is a strong sense of community between those residents and the New Brunswick communities of Campbellton and Edmundston.



Higgs says the Health Department is exploring if it's feasible and safe to allow some Quebecers living near the border to enter New Brunswick without having to self-isolate for 14 days.



The department is compiling data and will present its recommendations next week.



Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said today a deal between New Brunswick and Quebec won't exclude Quebec residents from having to self-isolate for 14 days if they enter his province.



Residents of the four Atlantic provinces have been able to freely travel within the region without having to self-isolate since July 3.