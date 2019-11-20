New Brunswick submits second part of new carbon plan to Ottawa for approval

New Brunswick has submitted a new carbon pricing plan to the federal government, and Premier Blaine Higgs is hoping it can be in place before the end of the year.

The province gave its proposal for dealing with industrial emitters to Ottawa in July, and last week it submitted its carbon pricing proposal for dealing with consumers.

Higgs said he's hoping for a decision soon but knows the new federal cabinet has to be in place first.

New Brunswick was hit with the federal carbon tax because it was one of the provinces that had not implemented its own carbon-reducing regime.

Higgs wouldn't provide details of the plan submitted to Ottawa, other than to say it's based on the plan of another province and would bring New Brunswick in line with the rest of the Atlantic region.

Higgs says he's confident it will be accepted, and the province is preparing legislation so it can move quickly.