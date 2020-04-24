New Brunswick to announce first steps in COVID-19 recovery plan for economy

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is to present the first phase of a recovery plan for the province's economy later today.

Higgs had been hinting that a plan would come soon, but has also warned that recovery will not be as easy as "flipping a light switch.''

His office confirms Higgs will be joined by the legislature's COVID-19 all-party committee, including Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin and Green Party Leader David Coon in making the announcement.

Director of communications Nicolle Carlin provided no specifics, but says the announcement will include the loosening of some public health restrictions.

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day yesterday, keeping the province's total of confirmed cases at 118.

The expected announcement comes a day after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe offered a detailed five-phase plan to reopen parts of his province's economy.