New Brunswick to license vape shops, fund education campaigns to combat youth vaping

The provincial government tabled legislation on Tuesday that would license vape shops and create public education campaigns to combat substance use.

A release says licenses would allow the province to inspect stores, as well as providing an opportunity to educate and communicate with retailers, including in the event of a public health emergency or product recall.

Government says shops must purchase the $100 license by April 1st, 2022.

The Department of Health is also allocating funds for public education on prevention and protection to help reduce all substance use, including through vaping.