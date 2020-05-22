New Brunswick to move to next phase of COVID-19 recovery plan today

New Brunswick is set to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan today.



The so-called ``yellow phase'' means barbers and hair stylists can reopen, as well as churches and fitness facilities.



Dental care, massage therapists, chiropractors and other ``close contact'' businesses and services will also be allowed to open.



The new phase will also allow family and friends to form social ``bubbles,'' and up to 50 people to gather with physical distancing.



The move comes a day after the province reported its first new case of COVID-19 in almost two weeks.



But the provincial total is just 121, and 120 of them have recovered.