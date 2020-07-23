New Brunswick to require high school students to bring laptops, tablets or phones

High school students in New Brunswick will be expected to have their own laptop computer or similar device for school this fall, but some subsidies will be available.



Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the learning environment is going to be different during the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The department will spend $7 million to improve access to technology and $5 million on infrastructure to support the new learning model, including upgrades to firewalls and bandwidth.



A subsidy program will be available for students from low- and middle-income families who do not currently own a device such as a laptop, tablet or smart phone.



Families will be provided with up to $600 per high school student to purchase a laptop through the program, depending on their eligibility.



Eligible families will be able to apply online as of July 31.