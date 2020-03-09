New Brunswick Tories say tomorrow's provincial budget hits surplus target

New Brunswick's finance minister says tomorrow's provincial budget hits the government's target of a $125-million surplus to go towards the debt.

Ernie Steeves wore bright orange sneakers this morning as he unveiled the budget cover, with the title ``Creating a Culture of Action.''

While Steeves would not release other details, he said the budget also focuses on the government's desire to lower taxes.

The minister says the budget was prepared using numbers before the recent downturn in the markets, but he says the province doesn't have big ups and downs.

He said while New Brunswick has yet to have any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the province will feel the financial affects of the outbreak, noting the biggest export market for lobster is China.

The Opposition Liberals have vowed to vote down the budget, meaning the minority Tory government will need the support of members of the other parties to pass the budget and survive the confidence vote.