New Brunswick won't appeal order of new trial for Marissa Shephard

New Brunswick Crown prosecutors say they won't appeal a provincial Court of Appeal decision ordering a second trial for Marissa Shephard.

Shephard was convicted in the brutal slaying of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton, who was stabbed about 200 times.

Last month, the Court of Appeal concluded that a judge's errors had deprived Shephard of the right to a fair trial.

During the trial last year, court heard that Wylie's body was found in Shephard's burned-out townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015.

According to court documents, the victim, Shephard, and two other young men gathered at her home for ``some drug-fuelled excitement'' that ended tragically with Wylie being tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed repeatedly with a variety of weapons.

Shephard, who was 20 at the time of her arrest, was the third person convicted of murdering Wylie.