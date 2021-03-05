New Brunswick youth advocate to issue report on mental health crisis care by July

New Brunswick's child and youth advocate is promising a thorough review of mental health crisis care in the province and to issue a public report by July.

Norm Bosse was given his mandate this week by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, following the suicide of a Fredericton teenager.

The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken says she had gone to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton last month, but waited in the emergency department for eight hours without getting help.

She took her own life days later.

Bosse said Friday his first task will be to review recommendations of previous reports and to find out from government why they can't be implemented immediately.



He says he'll listen to everyone who wants to be heard on this issue, adding that he believes government will act on his findings.