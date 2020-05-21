New Brunswickers can now renew driver's licenses on-line

Service New Brunswick says the 31,000 drivers who have been unable to renew their licenses due to COVID-19 restrictions can now do so on-line.

License renewals used to require an in-person visit to a ServiceNB centre but have been suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the province's state of emergency, driver's licenses valid as of March 16th remain valid through June 30th.

ServiceNB Minister Sherry Wilson says teleservices agents are taking an average of 7,000 per week from New Brunswickers asking how to renew their driver's license.

For on-line renewals the current driver's license photo will be used and drivers should renew their licenses well before their expiry date to allow for at least 14 days for processing and delivery.

Those whose license has been revoked, or whose driving privileges have been suspended are not permitted to renew on-line.

The on-line renewals will be offered permanently.



