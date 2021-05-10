iHeartRadio
New Brunswickers encouraged to complete census questionnaire

Statistics Canada office

New Brunswickers are asked to complete the census questionnaire.

The province says New Brunswickers began receiving their census letters, which includes instructions on how to complete the questionnaire online, last week.

Statistics Canada conducts a census every five years and is encouraging respondents to use its online platform to reduce in-person visits from census-employees.

More information on the two questionnaires is available online.

