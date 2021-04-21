New Brunswickers facing increase to Crown land rental, lease rates

The price of camp lot leases and Crown land rental rates are increasing in New Brunswick.

In a notice to camp-owners, the province says rental and lease rates of Crown lands for private interests will increase effective April 1st, 2022.

There hasn't been a rate increase for Crown lands since 2009 and the province says the change will allow it to "charge premium land rents for those leases with greater land values or contain unique features or resources like waterfront leases.

The province says an independent third-party market study in 2016 confirmed the province is undervaluing Crown properties and recommended rents based on market values and rates of return for the private use of public lands, and generate revenues for Government programs.

The average fees after the increase will be about $400 annually for upland properties, and $800 a year for waterfront.

The increase works out to about $7 per month for upland parcels, and $13 per month for waterfront.