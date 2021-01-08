New Brunswickers must isolate when entering Nova Scotia as of Saturday

Nova Scotia is tightening restrictions on travelers entering the province from New Brunswick as of Saturday morning.

Effective at 8 a.m. January 9th, anyone entering the province from New Brunswick must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form before arriving and self-isolate for 14-days when they arrive.

People traveling for work, as part of a legal custody agreement, or for essential health services are exempt from the self-isolation requirement, as are travelers from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador who drive through New Brunswick without stopping.

Nova Scotia Public Health says the new restrictions also apply to Nova Scotia residents who are returning from New Brunswick.