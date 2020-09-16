New CCNB program aims to address needs of NB health authorities

CCNB has rolled out a new course aimed at meeting the needs of New Brunswick's two health authorities.

The 36 week 'medical device reprocessing technician' program is being offered remotely in both English and French.

Chantal Pelletier, Acting Regional Director of Surgical Services for the Vitalite Health Network, says without such technicians surgeries and other procedures in clinics, emergency rooms, and treatment units could not take place.

Horizon Health Network's Steve Savoie meanwhile, says the program will help address the ongoing challenge of recruiting technicians.

The program is based on the 'Medical Device Reprocessing Technician Program' from Saskatchewan's Polytechnic.

