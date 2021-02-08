New COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Restigouche Region

A new COVID-19 screening clinic has opened in the Restigouche Region.

The Vitalite Health Network says the clinic at the Campbellton Regional Hospital is designed to improve access to screening services and respond to the the increased demand in mandatory weekly screening for people entering New Brunswick from border communities.

Services at the clinic are by appointment only.

Those requiring an appointment are advised to fill out the government form on-line or call Tele-Care(811).