New COVID-19 strain dominating U.K. infections not yet found in Canada: Tam

Canada's top doctor says a potentially more infectious strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has not yet been detected in Canada, but federal officials are mobilizing their genome sequencing networks in an effort to catch it.



Dr. Theresa Tam says viruses are constantly changing and mutating, and Canada has been undergoing sequencing on COVID viral samples for months in an effort to track those kinds of alterations.



The chief public health officer says there are 25,000 sequences currently in Canada's data bank, some of which would have been collected from recent travellers.



One particular lineage of the novel coronavirus is appearing to dominate infections in the U.K., with an epidemiologist there suggesting it may be 70 per cent more infectious.



Tam says that while the new strain may become common worldwide, Canada has a ``bit of a lead time'' to detect it and respond with public health measures if needed.



She says the priority for sequencing efforts is now on recent travellers from the area where the strain has been detected.

