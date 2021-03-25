New EU export restrictions unlikely to hit Canada's COVID-19 supplies, feds say

Concerns about possible disruptions to Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply emerged Wednesday as the prime minister played down any immediate threat to shipments expected in the coming weeks.



Justin Trudeau spoke with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, late Wednesday.



A readout of their call says they agreed on the importance of rolling out safe and effective vaccines as quickly as possible, including with respect to continued close Canada-EU co-operation.



To protect its own supplies, the European Union, a major vaccine supplier to Canada, put in place export measures to mitigate domestic supply problems amid a surge in new cases.



Melita Gabric, ambassador-designate for the 27-nation bloc, said the aim was to ensure vaccine producers in Europe honoured their contracts with the EU.



European sources said Canadian shipments require an export authorization, but those should be granted as long as they don't pose a threat to domestic supply.