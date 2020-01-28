New executive director appointed for Acadie-Bathurst zone hospital foundations
Hospital foundations in the Acadie-Bathurst zone have a new Executive Director.
Rene Legacy is tasked with ensuring hospital foundations carry out their work effectively and adapt to new challenges the charitable organizations may face.
Legacy has more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry and served as chair for the Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation's major fundraising campaign.
(with files from CKLE)