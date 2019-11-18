New 'Fitness Trail' project underway at Chaleur Regional Hospital

A team of professionals at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst is developing a new 'Fitness Trail' to help children facing obesity and mental health challenges.

The Fitness Trail will include a walking space with exercise stations, a playground for children, an area for teens, and a community garden.

The $200,000 project aims to develop social responsibility and healthy lifestyles through exercise and better food choices.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed this fall, with the second phase getting underway next year.