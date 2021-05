The general manager of the Francophone Association of New Brunswick Municipalities(AFMNB) is calling it quits.

Frederick Dion left his position Monday after ten years with the association.

Dion tells the Acadie-Nouvelle he's leaving to devote more time to his sugar bush business in the Sormany area.

AFMNB's policy director, Pascal Reboul has been named as Dion's replacement.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)