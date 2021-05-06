New lumber rules mean higher price tag to build sheds, garages

Building a new shed or garage just became more expensive in New Brunswick.

Property owners used to be able to purchase lumber for outbuildings from private sawmills, but that all came to an end in February when the province adopted the newer 2015 Building Code.

Now those wishing to build are required to use certified, or 'stamped', from certified saw mills resulting in a higher cost of lumber.

The owner of Boudreau Sawmill in Nigadoo, Michel Boudreau, tells CBC he believes the Higgs government is trying to direct lumber sales to larger companies like Irving.

(with files from CBC)

