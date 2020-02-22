New mobile response crisis team announced in Saint John

The province says it is partnering with the Saint John Police to provide enhanced addiction and mental health crisis services.

A release says the Department of Social Development will fund an Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team.

This collaboration between the police force and Addiction and Mental Health Services will provide on-site acute addiction and mental health needs assessments, along with specialized crisis intervention and visits/check-ins for high risk individuals.

The province says the team is pilot project with a budget of more than $900,000 and will be carried out over the next three years.

The Department of Social Development says it has also assigned two child protection social workers who will work directly out of offices at the Saint John Police Force Headquarters, so they can be readily available for consultation by officers.