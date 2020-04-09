New model projects between 550 and 1,750 COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick

Models projecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Brunswick estimate there could be between 550 and 1,750 deaths in the province over the full course of the pandemic, depending on compliance with public health measures.

When compared to northern Italy, the model says the province's fatality number could have been 5,600 if no public health measures had been taken.

There have been no deaths yet from COVID-19 in the province, but the model projects there could be 15 by the end of April.

Health Minister Hugh Flemming says he hopes the number is lower, but the biggest factor will be the public's compliance with self-isolation and physical distancing directions.

Associate deputy minister Rene Boudreau says until there is a vaccine, the number of cases will come in waves.

Flemming says half-measures won't end the pandemic, and his government is ready to take whatever steps are necessary.