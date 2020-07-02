New operating schedule for courts in Tracadie, Caraquet in August

The hours of operation for the provincial courts in Tracadie and Caraquet will be adjusted in August.

A release from the Department of Justice says the hours are being changed in response to data that shows court usage has been declining.

The province says since 2012, the number of charges being filed with the provincial court has dropped by 48% in Tracadie and 35% in Caraquet.

The new schedule will vary week-to-week based on the number of hearings needed per provincial court.

Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason says in the release, "these changes will have no effect on the quality and accessibility of court services being provided to residents of the Acadian Peninsula."

The changes will allow the department to enhance services for families by reinvesting the resources in a child-support recalculation service, which will allow parents to update child support amounts based on changes in income without involving the courts.

The province states the service, which is expected to roll out during the current fiscal year, will result in a less costly process for parents and reduce the burden on the court system.