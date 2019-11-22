New operations manager named for La Barque in Petit-Rocher

Petit-Rocher's community cooperative centre now has an Operations Manager.

La Barque's board of director has hired Jessica Deraps to take the reins of the non-profit facility.

Deraps, who is a graduate of CCNB's Business Administration program, began her new role on Monday, November 18th.

La Barque's mission is to share spaces, tools, and knowledge for the Chaleur Region community in an effort to provide education and training, well-being, and the fulfillment and sustainability of all its members and the community.