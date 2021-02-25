New poll suggests canadians still support expanded access to medical assistance in dying

A new poll suggests months of controversy has not dampened Canadians' strong support for expanding access to medical assistance in dying.



Sixty-nine per cent of respondents to the Ipsos web-based poll favoured removing a provision in the law that allows assisted dying only for people whose natural deaths are ``reasonably foreseeable.''



The poll comes after weeks of controversy surrounding Bill C-7, which would remove the foreseeable death requirement in compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.



Disability rights groups have strenuously objected to the bill, arguing that it devalues the lives of people with disabilities and leaves them open to coercion, including indirectly through a lack of support services, to end their lives prematurely.



But the poll, commissioned by advocacy group Dying with Dignity Canada, suggests people with disabilities are equally supportive of doing away with the provision.



The online survey of 3,500 adult Canadians was conducted Feb. 12-17; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

