New President & CEO announced for Vitalite Health Network

The Vitalite Health Network has announced a new President and CEO.

Dr. France Desrosiers is slated to take the reins of the Health Network effective next Monday.

She replaces Gilles Lanteigne who recently retired from the position.

Dr. Desrosiers has held several management positions over hear 19 years with the heath authority, including most recently as vice-president of medical services, training and research.

She's also held the positions of regional chief of staff and head of department.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says Dr. Desrosier's first-hand experience as a physician and executive leadership member is an asset to both the Viatlite Health Network and province.