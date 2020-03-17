New presumptive COVID-19 case, municipal elections to be postponed

The latest presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is a boy under the age of 10.

Health officials say the boy was in close contact with one of the two confirmed travel cases in the province.

New Brunswick now has a total of six presumptive and two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the province is following social distancing recommendations and the legislature will sit with a quorum of 15 MLA's to pass necessary legislation before it adjourns.

That includes legislation to postpone municipal elections in May.