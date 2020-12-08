New report suggests Canadian food prices to increase in 2021

A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year.



The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher.



That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year.



Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon.



He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago.



The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices.



Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way.



Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle.

