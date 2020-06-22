New rules allow visitors at Horizon Health facilities

Horizon Health says visitors are now permitted at their healthcare facilities, but must adhere to a new set of guidelines in the wake of COVID-19.

The health network says patients can see one healthy visitor for one hour a day between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

All visitors to Horizon facilities must adhere to the following:

- be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entry;

- always wear a community mask during their visit;

- maintain physical distancing and clean their hands frequently;

- limit their interactions with staff and other patients and visitors;

- leave the patients room when staff are conducting procedures;

In addition, Horizon says visitors must be at least 12 years old, and pet visits are not currently permitted.

Critical Care, Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care patients are limited to visits from close family members only, while visit duration can be determined by unit staff based on activity within the unit.

Palliative care patients may have two visitors at a time, and visiting hours may be adjusted outside the 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. window.

For patients receiving end-of-life care, Horizon says an additional visitor is allowed to provide comfort to the patient, family and loved ones during the end of life period.

Emergency, Ambulatory Care and Pediatric patients may have one support person.