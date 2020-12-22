New rules for off-road vehicles take effect January 1st

The province is changing the Off-Road Vehicle Act to enhance enforcement measures, increase compliance and improve safety.

Amendments include requiring seatbelt use when a vehicle is equipped with them and making it an offence to operate something other than an ATV on a managed ATV trail.

Fines for using a managed snowmobile or ATV trail without a permit will be doubled, drivers can be ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle and vehicles can be impounded if the driver fails to stop for the authorities.

The new rules take effect New Year's Day.