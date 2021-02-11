New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective.



The findings are from an annual survey conducted each January by Proof Strategies.



The survey typically seeks an understanding of how much Canadians trust entities like government, big business and the media, but this year has a decidedly pandemic-oriented perspective.



Sixty-four per cent of those surveyed said they trust the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.



Bruce MacLellan, the C-E-O of Proof Strategies, says that's concerning because most experts have suggested at least three in four people need to be vaccinated to get herd immunity to stop the pandemic.



The survey found about eight in 10 respondents trust doctors and scientists to provide accurate COVID-19 information, while less than half had trust in the information coming from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or their provincial premiers.