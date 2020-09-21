New tools, ideas needed to speed up housing strategy funding, CMHC president says

The head of the federal housing agency says the national housing strategy will need new tools to move more quickly from ideas to finished projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is a key overseer of the decade-long strategy, which includes tens of billions of dollars in federal and provincial funding and financing.



It's been criticized for the slow turnaround time on some of its housing strategy programs.



CMHC president Evan Siddall says part of that problem is due to unavoidable red tape, however, he suggests new tools could help as the country looks to grow the supply of affordable housing.



For instance, he says the agency is looking at apps to help connect people who don't have adequate housing, with people who have space available.



Another possible idea is a rapid-housing program that would allow cities and housing providers to purchase distressed assets like hotels and motels where an owner is forced to sell for pandemic-related reasons.



There could also be some new ideas coming this week, as the Liberals are expected to include affordable housing in Wednesday's throne speech.