New website aims to help Indigenous woman entrepreneurs reach wider markets, survive pandemic

Women in Business NB is helping Indigenous woman entrepreneurs, vendors, and artisans in the province reach wider markets while surviving the COVID-19 crisis.

WBNB says the new "Nujintuisga'tijig E'pijig" website is a one-stop shop is designed to showcase traditional products, crafts and artwork by Indigenous women in New Brunswick and is a result of several powwows being cancelled this summer due to the pandemic.

Included on the site are traditional crafts and accessories by Rose Kryszko Peter-Paul and Stephanie Peter-Paul, both of the Pabineau First Nation.

Until recently, Natasha Martin-Mitchell, Development Officer for Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs at WBNB, says many of these entrepreneurs had no online presence to market their products and services.

Now, she says, Indigenous women entrepreneurs in the province will be able to sell their products year-round, instead of just a few months a year.

You can check out the new website at: www.nujintuisgatijig.ca