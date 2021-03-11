New York congressman urges Biden to consider easing Canada-U.S. border restrictions

One Capitol Hill lawmaker is ramping up the pressure on President Joe Biden to begin reopening the Canada-U.S. border.



New York congressman Brian Higgins wants the White House to prioritize easing border restrictions by the Memorial Day long weekend at the end of May.



Higgins tells CTV News that he wants Biden to make fully reopening the border by July 4 his next ``No. 1 priority.''



Higgins is chairman of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, a group of lawmakers from northern states whose regional economies have been hit hard by the border closure.



The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America.



Higgins says since Biden expects most Americans to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May, that's a good date to begin lifting border restrictions.