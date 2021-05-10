Newbridge woman sentenced to 7.5 years for drug trafficking & other offences

A 37-year-old woman will spend the next seven-and-a-half years behind bars for trafficking drugs and other offences.

The Woodstock Police Department says Michelle Lynn Brown of Newbridge was sentenced April 29th on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, failing to stop for police, obstruction, probation violations, and breaches of a release order.

In addition to jail time, Brown is banned from owning weapons and is ordered to provide a DNA sample for the National DNA Databank.

