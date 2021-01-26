Newfoundland & Labrador RCMP lauds life-saving efforts of Bathurst-born officer

The life-saving efforts of a Bathurst native and his four-legged pal recently got a 'big shout out' from the RCMP in Newfoundland & Labrador.

In a Facebook post, the RCMP says Cpl. Jason Muzzerall and his canine partner Jerry tracked through deep snow and inclement weather to find an individual experiencing a 'mental health crisis'.

Muzzerall and Jerry located the individual in a wooded area, partially buried in the snow and in urgent medical attention.

Mounties say the individual is recovering.