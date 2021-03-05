Nicotine patches, SD cards seized at Atlantic Institution last week

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says nicotine patches and SD cards were seized on their way in to Atlantic Institution in Renous last week.

On February 25th, staff at the maximum security facility intercepted two packages that contained 137 Nicotine patches and six SD memory cards.

The prison service says the seizure is a result of the combined efforts of correctional officers and the Drug Detection Team.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband/unauthorized items from entering its institutions and works with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce these items into their facilities.