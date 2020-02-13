Nicotine patches seized at Dorchester Penitentiary

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says contraband was seized at Dorchester Penitentiary earlier this month.

In a release, CSC says staff members seized 91 nicotine patches from the medium security unit on February 3.

The prison service says the seizure was the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers.

Correctional Service Canada says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, so as to ensure a safe and secure environment.

A telephone tip line has been established for all federal institutions so that CSC can receive additional information about activities relating to security, including those related to drug use or drug trafficking.

The toll free, anonymous tip line can be reached at 1-866-780-3784.