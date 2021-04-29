Nicotine patches, tobacco seized at Dorchester Penitentiary
Correctional Service Canada says staff intercepted an inmate who was trying to bring unauthorized items into the medium sector of Dorchester Penitentiary last week.
A release says 100 Nicotine patches and 78.36 grams of tobacco were seized on April 19th.
The prison agency says the seizure is a result of the combined efforts of correctional and security intelligence officers.
The estimated institutional value of the contraband is $20,000.