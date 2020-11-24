Nigadoo adopts balanced budget for 2021

The Village of Nigadoo has voted to approve a balanced budget for 2021.

The $1.2 million budget announced this week.

Mayor Charles Doucet says water and sewer rates for the village will also remain steady.

In addition to the typical public works projects, funds are earmarked for finishing work on the village's belvedere and a study for improvements to the Vieux Moulin park.

Money has also been set aside to officially open the Mario Boudreau track, which was postponed due to COVID-19, and to promote arts and culture.

