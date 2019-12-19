Nigadoo approves balanced 2020 budget

The Village of Nigadoo has approved its 2020 budget.

Village council approved the $982,107 budget on Monday.

Mayor Charles Doucet says the balanced budget means no tax increase, or increase to sewer services for residents.

Nigadoo has several projects planned for the new year including the promotion of arts & culture as well as improving drainage.

It also plans to invest in local tourist sites, improve access to the Bay of Chaleur, and formalize the grand opening of the Mario Boudreau Walking Track.