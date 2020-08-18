Nigadoo considering rezoning request that would make way for multi-unit dwellings

Nigadoo's municipal council is weighing the pros and cons of a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of several multi-dwelling complexes.

The property, owned by NB-679798 Inc., is located at 133 Rue du Moulin between Rue des Sapins and the CN railway.

Each dwelling would have no more than 10 units.

Objections and support for the project will be heard at a meeting scheduled for August 24th.

Written objections will be accepted until September 7th.

