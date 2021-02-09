Nigadoo man waives right to preliminary inquriy

A Nigadoo man charged with second degree murder has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry.

32-year-old Jessy Legace was arrested last February after the body of Gilles LeBlanc was discovered at at an apartment building on rue du Moulin.

Legace's next court appearance is slated for March 1st.

21-year-old Natacha Roy, also from Nigadoo, is also charged with second degree murder.

She's expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Details surrounding the case are subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)