Nine businesses flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure in Zone 7

Public Health has flagged nine businesses in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) as sites for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Individuals who tested positive for the virus were at the establishements below on the dates listed:

Sobeys (273 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 15th, 19th, 24th and 25th

Atlantic Superstore (408 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 23rd and 28th

Shoppers Drug Mart (397 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 17th and 26th

Dollorama (100 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 20th

Winners (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 22nd and 24th

Giant Tiger (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 24th

Walmart (200 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 24th

Bulk Barn (100-99Douglastown boulevard, Miramichi) - February 27th

NB Liquor (221 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 27th

Officials say it is believed exposure to COVID-19 was only for a short duration at these sites, though the exact times and duration are not known.