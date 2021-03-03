Nine businesses flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure in Zone 7
Public Health has flagged nine businesses in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) as sites for potential exposure to COVID-19.
Individuals who tested positive for the virus were at the establishements below on the dates listed:
- Sobeys (273 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 15th, 19th, 24th and 25th
- Atlantic Superstore (408 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 23rd and 28th
- Shoppers Drug Mart (397 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 17th and 26th
- Dollorama (100 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 20th
- Winners (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 22nd and 24th
- Giant Tiger (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 24th
- Walmart (200 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 24th
- Bulk Barn (100-99Douglastown boulevard, Miramichi) - February 27th
- NB Liquor (221 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 27th
Officials say it is believed exposure to COVID-19 was only for a short duration at these sites, though the exact times and duration are not known.