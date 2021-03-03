iHeartRadio
Nine businesses flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure in Zone 7

Public Health has flagged nine businesses in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) as sites for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Individuals who tested positive for the virus were at the establishements below on the dates listed:

  • Sobeys (273 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 15th, 19th, 24th and 25th
  • Atlantic Superstore (408 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 23rd and 28th
  • Shoppers Drug Mart (397 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 15th, 17th and 26th
  • Dollorama (100 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 20th
  • Winners (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 22nd and 24th
  • Giant Tiger (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) - February 24th
  • Walmart (200 Douglastown Boulevard, Miramichi) - February 24th
  • Bulk Barn (100-99Douglastown boulevard, Miramichi) - February 27th
  • NB Liquor (221 Pleasant Street, Miramichi) - February 27th

Officials say it is believed exposure to COVID-19 was only for a short duration at these sites, though the exact times and duration are not known.

