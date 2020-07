Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 165, with 160 recoveries and two deaths reported as of Thursday.

It has been nine days since a new case of the virus was reported in the province, with the last case reported on June 23.

There are three active cases of COVID-19, with two patients in hospital being treated in ICU.

New Brunswick has conducted 43,614 tests for COVID-19.